LOOkX Exclusive Eyeliner in No.08 Chocolate is a richly pigmented waterproof eyeliner with a metallic-matte finish. Thanks to the Smarttouch® grip, the eyeliner sits comfortably in your hand, allowing you to easily blend in the eyeliner to create a classic smokey look. The unique formula stays blendable after application letting you work to your desired result. Prefer a thin, precise line? The tip of the pencil is automatically kept sharpened by the built-in mini grinder for an on-point finish. Let dry for thirty seconds after application and you're guaranteed fourteen hours of flawless wear. Soft texture Easy to blend immediately after applicationv opaque, natural pigments Waterproof Lasts at least fourteen hours without stains or run off Smarttouch® grip zone" Skin Care based Anti -ageing Skin friendly Easy to apply Suitable for all skin types Free from parabens No mineral oils Fragrance-free No-animal testing Contains minerals and other natural ingredients Use LOOkX Exclusive Eyeliner in No.08 Chocolate with LOOkX Mascara Ultra Wear and LOOkX Creamy Eyeshadow for a fully waterproof eye-makeup combination. Cruelty Free Brown Eye Liner 8 Chocomatte LOOkX