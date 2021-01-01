Glow enhancing hydrator to even skin tone and enhance luminosity. Cream based Face highlighter with Extracts of Tonka bean and golden mineral particles even skin tone and enhance luminosity. Collagen boosting tripeptides counter signs of ageing whilst ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid boosts essential moisture levels. Awards: 2015 Janey Lee Grace winner, 2014 Natural Health Magazine International Beauty Awards Highly Commended. 86% organic All Nourish London products are certified Organic, Vegan, Alcohol free & cruelty free skin care powered by natural ingredients. Store in a cool and dry place, use within 6 months after opening. Directions: Dispense a small amount to fingertips. Dot over the face and décolleté. Then, lightly smooth over the skin. Can be used over or under your moisturiser and can also be blended into your foundation for added radiance. Ingredients: Aqua (water), Glycerin, Mica, Argania spinosa (argan) kernel oil, Lactobacillus/Dipteryx odorata seed ferment filtrate, Leuconostoc/Radish root ferment filtrate, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, Palmitoyl tripeptide-5, Cetearyl olivate, Sorbitan olivate, Kaolin, Sodium levulinate, Levulinic acid, Xanthan gum, Sodium hyaluronate, Alginic acid, Aloe barbadensis leaf juice powder, Potassium sorbate, Olibanum (frankincense) oil, Commiphora myrrha (myrrh) oil, Citrus aurantium (neroli) flower oil, CI 77891 (titanium dioxide), CI 77491(iron oxide), Citral, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. *Certified organic. *Organic origin. Naturally present in essential oils. Made with 86% organic ingredients and 6.5% natural ingredients. Cruelty Free Illuminating Face Shimmer Nourish London