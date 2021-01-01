LOOkX Lipgloss in No.5 Sparkle in Brown Pearl + is one of the best selling lipglosses in LOOkX range. Gives lips a glossy, clear finish with added pearl pigments for an instantly volumised appearance. The comfortable formula is non-sticky and provides three hours of wear, while natural ingredients including vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, protect against ageing. Keeps lips soft and supple in the cold winter months. LOOkX Lipstick in No.25 Metallic Rose Pearl is a cream-based lipstick with a subtle, glossy finish that gives lips a volumised appearance. The formula contains an impressive 85% of natural ingredients such as castor oil, to keep lips supple and prevent dryness. The high pigment base provides rich coverage. Wear separately or together for a glamorous look. Skincare based, anti-ageing, skin friendly, long-lasting, easy to apply, fragrance free and no animal testing Cruelty Free Lipgloss 5 & Lipstick 25 Bundle LOOkX