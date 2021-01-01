LOOkX Mascara ultra lash has a new formula and is now even more improved. It provides extreme dimension for statement-making lashes. LOOkX Mascara Ultra lash offers a thickening effect and volume in a flexible and lightweight film. Carnauba and candelilla waxes structure the lashes and provide buildable coverage whilst pure black pigments create deep black colour for dramatic, intense and sexy eyes. Creamy and soft texture Quick dry formula Volume and thickening effect No lumps No smudge and crumble on eye contour Build up application Longlasting Skincare based Skin friendly Long-lasting Easy to apply Fragrance-free No animal testing Contains natural ingredients Cruelty Free Black Mascara - Ultra Lash LOOkX