The hair treatment that effortlessly cleans hair, removing any impurities, but without the need for heavy traditional shampoos, leaving your hair feeling light, hydrated, and rejuvenated. WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT No unnecessary ingredients, only concentrated actives. Cleans hair without being aggressive on the scalp. Made with a gentle hydrating formula that nourishes hair. Paraben, silicone, and sulfate free making it good for colored hair. Treatment gets absorbed deeper into the hair which makes it more effective. Ingredients: Aqua, Alcohol, Lauramine Oxide, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Propanediol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Disodium EDTA, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin TO USE: Apply on wet hair. Remove the sealing cap from the selected Hairpod. Insert it gently into your RÉDUIT device and turn clockwise until you hear a click. Press the power button to start the programme and your RÉDUIT device will light up. Glide and apply onto the lengths of your hair and ends, lock by lock, from a 3 cm distance. Lather and massage gently, then rinse thoroughly. Lather and massage gently, then rinse thoroughly. Your RÉDUIT device will pulse every 5 seconds during treatment, as a reminder to change the position of the application area, and will turn off automatically after one minute. After use, reattach the sealing cap, remove the Hairpod from the RÉDUIT device, and store it. FOR USE WITH: Réduit One, Réduit One Gold, Réduit One Pro, Réduit UNI Cruelty Free White Micellar Shampoo Hairpod Réduit