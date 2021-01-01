Fortitude is great for those beautifully tanned complexions. Offering a darker brown shade with yellow hues, Fortitude is suitable for very dark skin with neutral undertones. INIKA's award-winning Loose Mineral Foundation is a foundation, concealer and powder, all in one with the added benefit of SPF25. With exceptional performance and pure ingredients, INIKA Foundations provide a flawless finish for naturally radiant skin. INIKA Foundations offer amazing coverage for helping to hide skin conditions such as acne, scarring, rosacea or pigmentation. Enjoy natural protection from the sun: the zinc and titanium dioxide in our foundation offers natural sun protection (SPF25) against cell-damaging ultra-violet rays. Plus, with no cheap fillers or harsh chemicals INIKA foundations won't clog your pores or irritate your skin. INIKA fans know our natural products are extremely soothing, perfect even for sensitive skin. INIKA Loose Mineral Foundation comes in 12 natural shades to suit every skin type. Mica, Zinc Oxide, May Contain (+/-) Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Ultramarines (CI 77007). Cruelty Free Natural Loose Mineral Foundation Spf25 - Fortitude Inika Organic