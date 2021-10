This rich hand cream is powered by Rose of Jericho extract to create a barrier against dehydration and daily aggressions. Enriched in cocnut oil known for its soothing and helaing properties, the powerful combination of plant oils and butters also help reduce the risk of premature ageing of the skin, and ensure hands stay nourished and hydrated. Aloe Barbadensis Leaf (Aloe Vera) Juice, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Hybrid Oil, Selaginella Lepidophylla (Rose of Jericho) Extract, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Water (Aqua), Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Rosa Canina (Rosehip) Fruit Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens (Geranium) Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Pogostemon Cablin (Patchouli) Leaf Oil, Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Bud Oil, Vetiveria Zizanoides (Vetiver) Root Oil, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum (Cinnamon) Bark Oil, Cananga Odorata Flower (Ylang Ylang) Oil, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Lactobacillus Ferment (Probiotic), Carrageenan, Citric Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Anisate, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Geraniol, Eugenol, Citronellol, Linalool, Cinnamal. *Certified Organic Cruelty Free Orange Phytofuse Renew Avocado Hand Cream Inika Organic