LOOKX Quick longlasting liquid eyeliner is the newest addition to the LOOkX make-up collection. Like the name suggests, it is an eyeliner that is quick and easy to apply and will last the entire day. The new formule is enriched with cocos oil and Ricinus oil for a caring and satin finish. This allows use for the most sensitive eyes and woman with lenses. With the unique applicator it is possible to draw a straight line for everybody and even create the perfect winged eyeliner. LOOkX Big Volume Mascara is a cream-based mascara which leaves lashes looking fuller, for an intense look. The specially designed brush distributes the formula along the entire length of the eyelashes, leaving each lash with an intensely black, shiny coat of mascara. The perfect duo for a dramatic look. Skincare based, anti-ageing, skin friendly, long-lasting, easy to apply, fragrance free and no animal testing Cruelty Free Black Quick Longlasting Liquid Eyeliner & Mascara Big Volume Bundle LOOkX