Cruelty Free Sweet Rescue Bubble Burst Serum Knours

Our NEW Bubble Burst Serum is a sweet surge of hydration featuring a rosewater + triple hyaluronic acid formula with gromwell root oil-infused bubbles that melt into skin for deep moisturization. Lightweight, soothing, and absorbs instantly to help normalize & replenish skin while improving skin barrier function for a glowing, healthy complexion. Key ingredients: Winter Water, Gromwell Root Oil, Triple Hylauronic Acids How to Use: Cleanse & Tone: After thoroughly cleansing, tone to prep and refine skin texture for best results. Apply Serum: Release 3-4 drops of serum into hand or directly onto face and massage gently all over face and neck. Burst Bubbles: Be sure to melt bubbles completely with fingers, pressing lightly, for complete absorption. Ingredients: Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Water, Isopentyldiol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Niacinamide, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Glycerin, Dextrin Palmitate/Ethylhexanoate, Squalane, Betaine, Trehalose, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Tremella Fuciformis Polysaccharide, Passiflora Incarnata Flower Extract, Agastache Mexicana Flower/Leaf/ Stem Extract, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Extract, Vitex Agnus-Castus Extract, Lithospermum Erythrorhizon Root Extract, Pinus Sylvestris Leaf Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Rhus Semialata Extract, Chrysanthellum Indicum Extract, Panthenol, Adenosine, Arginine, Propanediol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Ethylhexylglycerin vegan, cruelty-free, sustainable, clean, EWG verified Manufactured in South Korea