Perfectly Kind Skin Essentials to the Rescue. Find all of your favorite Knours staples in one complete kit. Great for you or as a gift to someone in need of some skin wellness! We love our minis and gave them a home they can be proud of. Our new kit is made 100% from eco-friendly, natural, compostable & biodegradable, sugarcane fibers. One Perfect Youth Cream (10ml) Your Only Cleanser (30ml) Double Duty Mist (30ml) Sweet Rescue Nourishing Mask (1 single) Be Kind Everyday Mask (1 single) Pink Me Up Pouch Great as a gift, our kit of starter minis is the best way to experience all our hero products and see what hormone-conscious skincare is all about. cruelty-free, sustainable, clean, EWG verified Manufactured in South Korea Cruelty Free Your Only Knours Komplete - Kit