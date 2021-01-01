Stainless steel case with a transparent plastic cover with a grey silicone strap. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Miyota caliber 2105 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40.57 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 26 mm. Band length: 8.25 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: in general, suitable for professional marine activity and serious surface water sports, but not diving. Cruise Monogram Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. TechnoMarine Cruise Monogram Grey Dial Grey Silicone Mens Watch 115062.