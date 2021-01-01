Wildgame Innovations Persimmon Crush Deer Attractant

The Wildgame Innovation® Persimmon Crush Deer Attractant features a proprietary blend of real persimmons. This natural double-screened attractant absorbs and release a stronger, long lasting scent that will bring bucks in. Perfect for late season when native browse is scarce, Persimmon Crush Deer Attractant will give you a better chance during your next hunt. FEATURES: Proprietary double-screened blend Fine powder absorbs and releases a stronger scent High fat content & carbohydrate blend Potent fragrance that will make deer flock to your location Model: 00422