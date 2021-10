What it is: A lipstick formula that delivers a just-kissed stain effect in one swipe. Why it's different: It's loaded with soft matte pigments for high color payoff with a blotted-down stain effect and is rich in vitamins E and C plus beeswax, so it glides on comfortably and leaves lips hydrated and kissably soft. The long-wearing formula won't feather or fade. It gives lips beautiful color without feeling heavy. How to use: Swipe on bare lips.