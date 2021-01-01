From skullcandy

Skullcandy Crusher Headphones with Built-in Amplifier and Mic, Leopard

$110.33
In stock
Description

Experience the music The way it was meant to be heard this Crusher transforms your Audio experiences into a tactile sensation. Connectivity technology: Wired Create extremely smooth sound with powerful bass and control your device with our One button mic/remote. Designed specific call to fi t the shape of your head and ears to create an unparalleled comfort during encore playlists with the headphone resting comfortably over your ear creating a perfect seal. Stash and run store your assets in style with our satin travel bag.

