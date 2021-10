The CamelBak Crux Replacement Tube is a replacement for a Crux; reservoir. It's wider than previous tubes, delivering more drink per sip. Stay hydrated, stay happy. Plus, if your old tube broke this one is a shoe-in. Features of the CamelBak Crux Replacement Tube The Crux replacement tube has larger diameter and offers more water per sip than previous tubes Pair with the crux reservoir on/off valve (sold separately) for 20% more water flow per sip