Rose Vintage Floral Bouquet Illustration, beautiful blossoms for flower lovers & gardeners, Californian residents. Pretty nature appreciation Great on a birthday or valentine's day for someone who loves roses. Ideal for romantic spring and summer for every florist & green thumb in Cruz Santa, California. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.