Free People CRVY Vegan Lace Up Short in Black. - size 32 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30) Free People CRVY Vegan Lace Up Short in Black. - size 32 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30) 100% viscose. Made in China. Hand wash. Zip fly with button closure. Front seam pockets. Back lace-up with tie closure. Faux leather fabric. Shorts measure approx 13 in length. FREE-WF200. OB1395490. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.