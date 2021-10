A great gift for those musically and blockchain inclined. Includes a treble clef, a staff, and an assortment of cryptocurrencies as musical notes. Gift it to someone who loves cryptocurrency, blockchain, and music! Invest in bitcoin, ethereum, and cardano markets. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.