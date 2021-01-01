Yo-Zuri Crystal 3D Minnow Floating Hard Bait, 3/4 OZ., Silver Bronze

The Crystal 3D Minnow Floating Hard Bait has a bright reflection and a colorful “Attack Point” insert, attracting fish with an irresistible appearance and increasing your hook ups. With its responsive darting action, this lure can be twitched on the surface to create enticing movement. The sharp treble hooks provide easy penetration, while the ABS body gives the Yo-Zuri® Crystal 3D Minnow Floating Hard Bait durability. FEATURES: Bright and attractive crystal reflection Colorful “Attack Point” insert on belly for increased hook ups Suitable for twitching on the surface Responsive darting action Durable ABS body Sharp and strong treble hooks Model: F1145