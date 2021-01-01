Dashing Diva Crystal Clear Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips

Crystal Clear Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips - Create custom nail looksin minuteswith Dashing DivaGLOSS Ultra Shine Gel Palette. These gel nail strips make nail art easy and last up to 14 days! Benefits Super strong gel manicure that lasts up to 14 days Chip-resistant, ultra-shiny gel nail strips Quick application Non-wrinkling formula No UV dry time Gentle, non-damaging removal Upgrade with larger sizes and tapered file for easier filing Expanded accent size options for even more mani styles Vitamin E Prep Pad included Palettes include 1 base color plus three accent designs Each pack contains 32 gel nail strips in 12 sizes, Vitamin E Prep Pad, nail file, instruction sheet Strips do not dry out, store your extras for more mani creations - Crystal Clear Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips