What it is: An effective facial tool that will smooth the look of wrinkles and encourage detoxification. What it does: Gua Sha is an ancient Chinese technique that has been used for centuries to bring new life to dull, devitalized and aging skin with gentle stimulating massage. Use this tool on the eye area to help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It is hand-carved to easily get into the corners and follow the contours of your