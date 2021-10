Stella McCartney's dress is decorated along the neckline with rows of crystals to look as though you've accessorized with a sparkling choker. It's cut from mid-weight black crepe that floats down from the padded shoulders and falls to oversized cuffs and a rippling mini hem. Use the waist tie to cinch the silhouette. Shown here with: [Paco Rabanne Shoulder bag id1212960], [3.1 Phillip Lim Sandals id1233328], [Moritz Glik Ring id1216806].