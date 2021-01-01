David Koma Crystal Embroidered Legging in Black 98% cotton 2% elastane. Made in India. Hand wash. Elastic waistband. All-over tonal glass crystal detail. Split hem detail. Lightweight stretch fabric. DAVF-WP33. DK02TR. About the designer: David Koma is a Georgian born London based fashion designer who has become synonymous with the body contouring silhouette. After studying fine art in St Petersburg and showing his first collection at age 15, Koma moved to London in 2003 to attend Central St Martins College of Art. Koma’s fascination with the female form has resulted in a consistent body conscious theme, creating strong architectural shapes.