Crystal Leather Rope Irregular Geometric Pendant Statement Necklace-Blue

Item Specifics: Type: Cryatsl Irregular Geometric Statement Necklace Material: Alloy, Leather Rope Main Stone: Crystal Plating: Gold Plated Gender: Women Colors For Selection: Pink, Blue, Navy Blue Necklace Length: About 41.7cm Extension Chain Length: About 6.5cm The Middle Pendant Size: About 4 X 1.2cm Weight: About 39g Package Included: 1 X Statement Necklace(Please choose the one you like) Note: 1.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. Please consider this before the purchase. 2.Please allow slight deviation for the measurement data.