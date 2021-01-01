SWAROVSKI Crystal Oval Pendant Necklace in Green at Nordstrom Rack

This sophisticated pendant necklace will stand out in the crowd. . Rhodium-plated dainty cable chain necklace with oval shaped faceted purple Swarovski Crystal necklace. . Lobster clasp. Approx. 30" length. Approx. 3.44 x 0.91 in. pendant. Imported All Swarovski fashion jewelry is traditionally crafted and therefore very delicate. The metal is plated and each crystal is individually set. As a result, special care is required. Please follow the advice below. Store your jewelry in the original packaging or a soft pouch to avoid scratches. Polish your jewelry frequently with a soft cloth to maintain its original, lustrous finish. Remove jewelry before washing hands, swimming, and/or applying products (e.g. perfume, hairspray, soap, or lotion), as this could harm the metal and reduce the life of the plating, as well as cause discoloration and loss of crystal brilliance. Put on jewelry last when dressing and take off first when undressing. Avoid contact with water. Avoid hard contact (i.e. knocking against objects) that can scratch or chip the crystal. Rhodium plated metal, Swarovski Crystal