Crystal Point Bullet Style Pendulum Wand Sea Glass Forest Green Life Powers Amulet Adjustable Necklace

Absolutely Unique and Special Frosted Sea Glass Amulet Crystal Point Bullet Style Pendulum Wand Necklace. Each Lucky Charms is Individually Unique and looks Very Eye Catching. This Beach Sea Glass Charm is Shaped as Crystal Point Bullet Style Pendulum Wand and Comes in Beautiful Forest Green Color. Look Inspiring, Cool and with your Own Unique Frosted Sea Glass Infinity Amulet. We create each Glass Stone with Love and Care individually and each Amulet is going to be Absolutely Unique in it's Shape. Glass Colors may be slightly lighter and/or darker in it's appearance being created by hand. Glass Natural and Metaphysical Properties: Glass is product of Nature and is made from sand. Sand is silica which is a form of quartz crystal, one of the most abundant minerals on the planet. Glass is often reflective and has the ability to reflect energy being sent your way back to the sender. Glass goes through the 4 elements as form. Earth as sand, Air and Fire to Liquefy it as molten then