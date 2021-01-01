Pacifica Crystal Primer Powered Up - 1oz

Don’t have a makeup meltdown. This lightweight illuminating primer is a support system for your skin, delivering a blurred focus finish with oil control benefits. So you can keep it together all day (or at least look like you are) with Pacifica’s Crystal Primer Powdered Up. Best For: All beautiful skin! Ingredients We Love: Rose Quartz Powder, Vitamin E, Cucumber Extract, Calendula Extract 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: This product is formulated without talc, parabens, phthalates, or mineral oil (and a huge list of other things your skin doesn’t love) Directions: Apply to clean skin before foundation. Blend well in a circular motion. Better Packaging: This pretty packaging is made with recyclable components. Give it another life and recycle it again! Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com