Cuisinart CSB-75IHR Smart Stick TWO-Speed Immersion Hand Blender (Refurbished)The stainless steel shaft on this handy stick blender reaches right into pots, bowls and pitchers to purée soup, mix crêpe batter, and stir up lemonade in seconds. A one-touch control and dishwasher-safe blending shaft make it easy, start to finish! Color: Red