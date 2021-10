Retro tape deck with AM/FM radio and two short wave radio bands Play your favorite music from a thumb drive or SD card Built-in Bluetooth receiver lets you stream your digital music through the CT100 Use the recording feature and built-in microphone to personalize your mix tapes Cassette auto stop AC or battery operated plus a headphone jack for private listening Included Components: Ct100B Cassette Player, Power Cable, User Manual, Warranty Card