Cuba Sloth Like a Boss Vacation Souvenir Tote Bag

Do what you should on vacation and Sloth Like A Boss! A beautiful illustration of a dreamy, laidback sloth surrounded by tropical foliage and hibiscus. It's your vacation to Cuba. Whether it's a family vacation or a romantic getaway, it's time to sit back, relax, and enjoy every minute of it. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.