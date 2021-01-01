Cuban Legends Born In January - Funny Cuban Cuba design Premium T-Shirt

Cuba has one unique rich culture and tradition that makes them wanderlust. Its nation has arisen from a history of colonial and imperial domination. So if you are thinking of a place to go, well maybe Cuba is the one for you and your family. Great and funny design for every cuban who is born in January in your life or for all the people who love cuba and the culture there This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.