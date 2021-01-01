DOLCE & GABBANA Cubo Iridescent Leather Top Handle Bag

Flaunting a structured rectangular silhouette, this iridescent leather bag is highlighted with goldtone interlocking DG plaque. Removable, adjustable top handle Flap with turnlock closure Goldtone hardware Interior flap pocket Two interior card slots Leather Leather lining Made in Italy SIZE 7.5"W x 5"H x 1.5"D ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Handbags - Dolce And Gabbana Handba > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA.