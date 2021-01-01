Cuddle Weather, Fall, Autumn, Snuggle Weather Premium T-Shirt

The best part of the fall and winter seasons is its cuddle and snuggle weather! Time to snuggle under warm blankets, afghans, sweats and hunker down in front of a cozy fire with someone you love. In the Northern Hemisphere September, October, November and December are cool and cold weather on the, perfect for cuddling, hugs, holidays, snuggling, Thanksgiving, Halloween and Christmas. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.