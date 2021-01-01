Cuff Original Adjustable Ankle and Wrist Weight for Yoga Dance Running Cardio Aerobics Toning and Physical rapy 25 lb Red

MULTIPLE WEIGHT OPTIONS: Cuff offers 20 color-coded ankle and wrist weights ranging from 0.25 lbs. all way up to 25 lbs, making them versatile for all strength levels. Multiple weight options allow for a customized workout. PORTABLE DESIGN: weights are portable and can be used during any type of workout including jogging, walking, biking, etc. Add resistance to standard exercises for even deeper workouts. y are so comfortable and convenient you can even wear them under clothes. DURABLE DESIGN: Cuff products are durable and made of an easy to clean vinyl material. Heavy-duty materials and double stitching ensure weights hold up even after toughest of repeated workouts. weights contour around ankles, wrists and even thighs. FITS MOST USERS: se weights are a perfect addition for any rehabilitation routine because of flexibility and adjustable design of cuff. Strong, durable hook and loop fasteners and an included, long closure strap assure a secure and comforta