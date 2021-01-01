LVIR Cuffed Midi Shirtdress

This crisp poplin cotton shirtdress has a thick belted waist and oversized cuffed sleeves that bring a masculine proportion to the feminine midi silhouette. Spread collar Short sleeves Front button placket Belted waist Oversized cuffs Waist slip pockets Cotton Lining: Polyester/cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Cut for a slightly loose fit About 48.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Lvir > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. LVIR. Color: White. Size: Small.