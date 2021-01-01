Armani Beauty Cuir Noir Eau de Parfum

La Collection des Mille et Une nuits is a tribute to the legendary tale of "1,001 Nights", inspired by the splendors of the Orient. Cuir Noir showcases the raw material saffron accord, a spice with leather accents. Derived from the crimson stigmas of the Crocus sativus flower species, saffron is the world's most expensive spice. Saffron lends a full, leathery sensual note to Cuir Noir, a captivating Oriental fragrance. With Cuir Noir, Giorgio Armani journeys into the heart of an Arabian night. 3.4 oz. Made in France. Key Note: Saffron Accord Scent Type: Leather Key Words: Warm & Addictive TOP NOTES Sandalwood Rose Coriander Nutmeg HEART NOTES Guaiac Wood Oud BASE NOTES Vanilla Benzoin ABOUT THE BRAND In 2004, Giorgio Armani launched Armani / Priv Haute Couture Fragrances, inspired by his Haute Couture fashion range. As each of his custom-made garments is meticulously sewn, down to the last stitch, each fragrance strikes a delicate balance, down to the last milligram. The collection is intimately tied to Mr. Armani's own personal world, and was originally created as a private offering for his close friends and family. The four variations - Les Eaux, La Collection, La Collection des Mille et Une nuits and La Collection des Terres Pr cieuses - make up a versatile wardrobe suited to an array of moods and moments. What sets these fragrances apart is their remarkably pared-down olfactory signature. Each Armani / Priv fragrance uses on average three times fewer ingredients than most other perfumes. this minimalist vision requires the utmost talent and skill. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to GiorgioArmaniBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Fragrances - Armani > Armani Beauty > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Armani Beauty.