Jump for joy in style, courtesy of Ted’s JAZZINE jumpsuit. With a high neck sleeveless top and flared culotte trousers, it’s completed with a sporty stripe detail across the waistband and neckline – ideal for wearing from desk to drinks. - Ted Baker womenswear collection - Round neck - Sleeveless - Stripe detail on neckline and waistband - Culotte trousers - Button fastening - Ted Baker-branded - Our model is 5’9” / 1.75m and wears a Ted size 1