Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Diamond-Accent Claddagh Pendant Necklace, One Size , White

A timeless Irish sentiment. Crafted in stunning 18K yellow gold over sterling silver, this cultured freshwater pearl and diamond-accent pendant necklace showcases a classic heart and crown designârepresenting love, loyalty and friendship.Metal: 18K yellow gold over sterling silverPearl Type: Cultured freshwater pearlPearl Color: WhitePearl Size: 5mmStones: Diamond accentSetting: PaveClosure: Spring-ringDimensions: 18" long cable chainPendant Size: 20x24.5mm longCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedSome diamonds may consist of fewer than 17 facets.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.