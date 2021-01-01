Free People Culver City Clog in Black. - size 39 (also in 36, 37, 38) Free People Culver City Clog in Black. - size 39 (also in 36, 37, 38) Leather upper with man made sole. Made in Spain. The leather and sole finishes on this vintage-inspired style have been handcrafted to reflect a two-tone, wax, burnish finish. Any variations in shade or marks is intentional and gives each shoe its own unique characteristics. Buckle detail. Wooden heel with antique gold-tone studs. Split wood platform for added flexibility and comfort. Approx 70mm/ 2.75 inch heelApprox 40mm/ 1.5 inch platform. FREE-WZ235. OB1270363. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.