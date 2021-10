Designer's NotesOur Stainless Steel Curb Chain is Handcrafted with a masculine touch. Completed with a smooth finish, conformed at every link makes this (5mm) men's chain perfect for your look. Wear it loose for the full effect or tucked in for a classic touch. TechnicalitiesMade in the U.S.A. From 316L High- Grade Stainless Steel 24" Curb Chain, Lobster Claw Clasp5mm link width100% Tarnish FreeGuaranteed to last a lifetime