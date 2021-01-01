Bondi Boost Curl Boss Styling Cream - 8.45 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

Bring your bounce back to life with this leave-in and lightweight super cream. Harnesses the hydrating benefits of Shea Butter, Argan Oil and Coconut Oil to define unruly curls without weighing down your hair. WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT • Provides soft hold and definition without being crunchy or hard. • Packed with nutrient-rich oils and botanical extracts to provide all-day shine. • Provides lightweight moisture while boosting body, bounce and shine. • Activates the natural curl pattern for frizz-resistant spirals. • Contains natural and organic ingredients. • Safe for colored and chemically-treated hair. • Vegan friendly + cruelty free. • Free from silicone, parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, palm oil, phthalates, propylene glycol, ethoxylates, petrochemical cleansers, artificial colors, artificial fragrances, DEA, MEA, TEA, formaldehyde and drying alcohols. DIRECTIONS: Apply to clean, damp curls from root to tip. Scrunch and twirl throughout for defined, frizz-free curls. Dry natural or blow-dry with a diffuser for added volume and curl definition.