What it is: A protein-free conditioning wash that provides a high-slip, hydrating cleanse without stripping hair of natural oils for use between traditional shampoo days. Who it's for: Ideal for those with wavy (2A, 2B, 2C) or tight (3A, 3B, 3C) hair. What it does: Rice amino acids and tomato fruit ferment smooth and seal the hair cuticle to lock out frizz-causing environmental moisture and promote consistent curl formation, while shea butter and