What it is: An ultra-hydrating conditioner to nourish, define and defrizz dry, hard-to-tame texture. Who it's for: Ideal for those with wavy (2C), tight (3A, 3B, 3C) or coily (4A, 4B, 4C) hair. What it does: Fortified with rice amino acids, Curl Charisma penetrates the hair shaft to effectively lock out frizz-causing environmental moisture. Tomato fruit ferment and mollis leaf extract seal the cuticle to ensure hair dries consistently, allowing