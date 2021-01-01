Grow Gorgeous Curl Conditioner - 8.45 fl oz

The Grow Gorgeous Curl Conditioner moisturizes hair for shiny, beautifully defined curls. The conditioner features skincare and advanced haircare ingredients that nourish scalp and roots for gorgeous hair. Pair with the Curl Shampoo and Curl Leave-In Butter for frizz-free, bouncy, healthy-looking hair. How to: Use as part of the Curl haircare routine. After using Grow Gorgeous Curl Defining Shampoo, smooth through the mid-lengths and ends of your hair. Leave for 1-2 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. For a deeper conditioning treatment, massage into your roots, then rinse. This formula is powered by a unique complex of active ingredients such as Caffeine (wakes up roots with a stimulating boost), Oat Lipids Complex (helps reinforce the scalp’s natural protective barrier, helping to lock in moisture), Sugar Beet Extract (adds moisture, improves conditioning and reduces frizz), Shea and Cocoa Butters (nourish, condition and smooth for supple and silky soft looking hair), Sweet Almond Oil (nourishes curls without weighing them down). Grow Gorgeous promises a purely positive formulation, free of Parabens, Sulfates, Silicones, Phthalates or Mineral Oils. Age Group: adult.