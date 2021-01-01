Curl Conditioning Oil-In-Cream - 2OZ

Why Use Oil-in-cream: The Liquid Oil Cream Method or L.O.C. method is a technique for moisturizing hair. It consists of hydrating the hair with water or a water-based product which is your liquid, sealing in the moisture with oil and then applying a cream product to close the hair cuticle which prevents moisture loss. Our oil-in-cream has been designed to bottle all three steps in one: it contains water, oils and creams to create the perfect base for styling. Great as leave-in conditioner for extra dry, thick or porous hair.