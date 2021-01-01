Nexxus Curl Define Moisturizing Conditioner with Marula Oil, 16.5 oz

Nexxus Curl Define Moisturizing Conditioner for curly hair and coily hair has been specially formulated to help strengthen and moisturize. This deep conditioner for curly hair and coily hair is part of the Curl Define system that works to restore strength from within for silky, defined curls in one use. Created with our exclusive PROTEINFUSION blend of silk protein and marula oil, this hair conditioner helps preserve and protect the essential proteins curly and coily hair needs. For best results, use with the Nexxus Curl Define Sulfate-free Shampoo. First, apply shampoo to wet hair, working it into a lather before rinsing thoroughly. Then, apply the Curl Define Conditioner, let rest for 3 minutes, and rinse thoroughly. This conditioner for curly hair and coily hair provides intensive moisture and easy detangling. Nexxus scientists use the science of Proteomics to examine hair damage at the molecular level and discovered the protein makeup of curly hair is different from other hair types. After identifying the proteins curly and coily hair needs, they developed a unique PROTEINFUSION blend with Silk Protein and Marula oil, along with other ingredients, to create Curl Define formulas that result in stronger, more defined curly and coily hair. Our Curl Define range includes new formats of hair products for curly hair that create an optimal regimen for both curly and coily hair types. The range includes products like a pre-wash treatment, sulfate free shampoo, and leave-in conditioner. A leader in salon-quality hair care products, Nexxus uses learnings from science and nature. We know that hair is made of almost 90% proteins, which is why we use advanced scientific methods to identify the protein needs of each hair type and create customized formulas with proteins to bring your hair back to life.