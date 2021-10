ARROJO hydration shampoo enhances waves & curls. Our curly shampoo features white truffle & chardonnay grape seed. Our curls shampoo for dry hair calms frizz, fights humidity, detangles, adds moisture, and smoothness. Wet hair. Lather cruelty free shampoo in palms and apply at roots. Massage anti frizz shampoo to ends, then rinse. Not sure what product is right for you? Find a beauty professional near you