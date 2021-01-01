T3 Curl ID 1.25 Smart Curling Iron with Interactive Touch Interface in Beauty: NA. T3 Curl ID 1.25 Smart Curling Iron with Interactive Touch Interface in Beauty: NA. Eliminate the guess work with personalized heat. T3 Curl ID featuring T3 Heat ID delivers first-of-its-kind styling personalization with a smart touch interface and 9 precise heat settings that automatically adjust to your specific hair needs without overexposing your hair to unnecessary heat. Input your unique hair profile based on hair texture, color, and chemical treatments for optimized heat and smooth, shiny curls that last. Engineered with T3 Rapid HeatIQ technology, T3 Curl ID ensures advanced heat precision for even, consistent heat during styling. The CeraGloss ceramic barrel smooths the hair cuticle to deliver long-lasting results in one pass. An ion generator infuses millions of frizz-smoothing negative ions to lock in shine. With a lightweight body and sleek design, it ensures a truly effortless styling experience.. Touch screen for easy and intuitive setting selection. 1 hour auto off safety feature. 9ft., 360 professional swivel cord, cool tip and stand, and comfortable thumb grip. Auto World Voltage (US two-pin plug). To turn on, press and hold the lit power button until the tool vibrates and lights start to cascade up. Set your HeatID profile: Tap and toggle through each HeatID icon to input your HeatID profile. Once the iron beeps and the lights stop blinking, it's ready to use. TTHR-WU30. 77550. T3 ignites your styling imagination with next-gen technology to transform the styling experience and deliver the hair you love. They strive to make your experience better all around - faster, easier, more inspired, and healthier for your hair. Their high-performing, thoughtfully designed tools enable a smoother routine, whether you're feeling experimental, or rushing out on a busy morning. So you can look forward to the process almost as much as the final results.