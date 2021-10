Create maximized definition and shine. Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Defining Cream helps seal in moisture and control frizz for defined, manageable and bouncy locks. Formulated with Rice Curl Complex – a blend of rice, keratin amino acids, and enzymes to hydrate, condition, protect, and enhance curl retention. How to use hair cream: On damp hair apply a small amount evenly from roots to ends, adding more as needed. Air dry or style as desired. Safe for natural and color-treated hair. Size: 9.7oz.