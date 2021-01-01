Curls Dynasty Twisted Definition Twisting Cream - 8oz

Give your curls a new twist with this hydrating curl styler. Twisted definition offers a soft hold, with the perfect blend of definition, moisture and shine, leaving your twist outs and natural styles poppin'. Directions: Apply to slightly damp to wet hair in sections, twist and allow to completely air dry. Unravel and style as desired. No Sulfates, Parabens or Surfactants Works great for 3 - 4 type kinky, thick hair textures for creating twist out styles and adding moisture. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Juice infused with Organic Marshmallow Root, Castor Seed Oil, Shea Butter, Manuka Honey, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Lauric Acid, Beeswax, Caranuba Wax, Centrimonium Chloride, Cellulose Gum, Ginger Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Citric Acid, Fragrance